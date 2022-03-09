Two spinners best option for series now: Cummins

RAWALPINDI: Australia may go with two spinners for the rest of the Test series following a tame draw in the series opener at the Pindi Stadium Tuesday.

In a post-Test media talk, Australian team captain Pat Cummins said possibly the best way forward in the series would be to go with two spinners. “Though it would hardly have made any difference on this placid pitch, the best way forward now is to include two spinners for the rest of the series, Cummins said.

“Which two spinners to play would be decided once we see the pitch at the National Stadium for the second Test.”

Cummins said that there was nothing there in the pitch for bowlers. “Draw looked like the only possibility on a pitch where there was nothing for the bowlers.”

One positive coming out of the Test, Cummins said was the batting practice his leading batsmen got.

“Majority of the Australian batsmen stayed long at the wicket, having good look at the wicket and conditions they will be facing for the rest of the series.” He said that it was never a traditional Pindi pitch. “What we have learned and seen, the pitch here was not the one this stadium is known for.”

Cummins did not go with the opinion that Lyon would be low in confidence as he failed to impress.

“He is an experienced bowler, knowing well when to get into the top groove. The next Test will be a new beginning for the bowler.”

He praised the Pindi Stadium crowd as respectful and the one that kept the Test lively. “Crowd played its part. Good supportive crowd, we have got throughout. That is great to see such a noisy and lively crowd.”

Cummins also had a word of praise for Pakistan batsmen, saying that made most of the opportunities coming their way.

“After winning the toss, they made the best of the opportunity, scoring big. The same happened in the second innings. The two openers scored centuries to fully utilize the nature of the pitch.”

He said that draw as an outcome was a fair conclusion. “We are not worried about the draw. It was a fair outcome at the end.”