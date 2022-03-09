Scotland, Ukraine match postponed

LONDON: Ukraine’s World Cup play-off against Scotland later this month has been postponed following Russia’s invasion of the country, reports said.
Ukraine were set to face Scotland at Hampden Park on March 24 in a play-off semi-final but the visitors had asked FIFA to delay the game, the BBC said. The play-off final -- against either Wales or Austria for a ticket to Qatar -- will now also reportedly be pushed back.
Discussions are under way for a new date, the BBC reported, with the Nations League window in June the most likely option. The World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.
