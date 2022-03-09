Ton-up Abdullah vows to continue scoring big

RAWALPINDI: Abdulllah Shafique who cracked his maiden hundred in his third Test, said he was ready to continue with the same vein in days to come.

“It is always encouraging to score against a lethal and strong pace attack. Australia are one of the best attacks around and I am really happy to start the series with a bang. I am really happy with the way I played in the second innings. I worked so hard all these years.”

He praised Mohammad Yousaf for working on him. “My batting coach is really helping me.”

Abdullah said he enjoyed his stay at the crease. “When we started the second innings, we wanted to see the nature of the pitch. Once we got settled down, scoring runs were easy.”

Abdullah struck some exciting drives, especially of Australian pacers, and looked far easier.

“Such an innings helps rebuild your confidence that was exactly what happened. I am confident I would return much confident from this outing.”