Salman guides Southern Punjab to big win

LAHORE: Salman Ali Agha’s scored 171 runs helped Southern Punjab to win over Northern in the fourth round fixture of Pakistan Cup on Tuesday. Southern Punjab after being put into bat were dismissed for 284 in the 49th over. Captain Salman Ali Agha smashed 171 runs which included 18 fours and 6 sixes.

Aamir Jamal of Northern bagged three wickets for 56. Athar Mehmood, Mubasir Khan and Musa Khan grabbed two wickets each. In turn, Northern were bowled out for 217 in the 44th over.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Imran Butt’s unbeaten century led Balochistan to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Central Punjab. Chasing 180 to win, Balochistan achieved the target in the 37th over which included unbeaten 100 off 128 balls from Imran. Earlier, CP were bowled out for 179 in the 38th over.

At the LCCA Ground in Lahore, Khyber Pakhtun-khwa’s Khalid Usman five-wicket haul led his side to a 113-run win over Sindh. Batting first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 220 in the 50th over. Kamran Ghulam, coming to bat at number three top-scored with a 59-ball 47, hitting five fours and one six.

Sameen scored 46 off 61, which included two fours and one six, while Ahmed contributed 44 off 60, hitting six fours and one six. In reply, Sindh were bowled out for 107 in the 32nd over. At the end of round four, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are on first and second position, respectively with six points each.