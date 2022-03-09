Shafique, Imam post tons as Pindi Test ends in a draw

RAWALPINDI: Batsmen made hay while the sun shone at the Pindi Stadium, as a record run galore put curtains on the lifeless first Test of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy Tuesday.

When the fifth finally called off 21 overs ahead of the scheduled close Pakistan were happily placed at 252 for no loss, setting a new record for the opening wicket against Australia with Abdullah Shafique 136 not out and Imamul Haq 111 not out making full use of the placid pitch.

Pakistan batsmen had an amazing run in the Test scoring 728 and losing just 4 wickets and that too in the first innings. In all only 14 wickets fell throughout the five days of the run riot.

For the first time, Pakistan openers raised a century opening stand in each innings of the Test against Australia. Abdullah Shafique and Imamul Haq were more dominant this time around as the pair raised double-century stand rather briskly to go along with the century stand in the first innings.

Imam became the tenth batsman for Pakistan to hit a century in each innings-a feat that his uncle Inzamamul Haq also achieved in 2006 against West Indies. He was lucky to survive at 94 when Pat Cummins did not go for review, apparently on an inside edge taken at short leg.

But this time around it was Abdullah’s debut century that gave Pakistan a ray of hope of finding a solid opener for Test cricket.

“Whatever the wicket is like, facing a new ball is not that easy. You need to be in the best of shape to tackle a quality attack. Though pitch got placid, it was offering some assistance to bowlers with the new ball. There should be no doubt that Australians are the best exponents of the new ball,” Abdullah said in a post-match media talk. In all Abdullah hit 15 fours and one six during his 242-ball unbeaten stay at the wicket.

Abdullah Shafique was the first to reach a hundred. Playing in his 3rd Test, he smashed ten fours and one six to get to three figures.

At tea Pakistan were happily placed at 191 for no loss, adding 115 runs between lunch and tea at a rapid pace. All efforts by hapless Australia attack to dislodge the opening pair went fruitless. Abdullah and Imamul Haq made the best of the placid pitch, hitting fours, sixes and stealing singles with ease. The wicket at the Pindi Stadium had so much to offer to batsmen that just staying long at the wicket ensured a penalty of runs for the batsmen.

Unlike, the first innings Pakistan’s openers got off to a brisk start, raising 50 in the 12th over as Imamul Haq charged down the wicket, striking a straight six to Nathan Lyon who conceded 75 runs without any return. Pakistan took lunch at 76 for no loss with Imamul Haq yet again going great guns.

Abdullah Shafiq punched Hazlewood to mid-on to take a single and raise a century opening wicket stand-second in the Test. In fact, the occasion became a historic one as all three innings played in the Pindi Test fetched century stand-the third occasion where there has been century opening partnership in three different innings of a Test.

Earlier, Nauman Ali (6-107) returned with his best innings Test figures as Australia were bowled out for 459-adding just 10 runs to their overnight total. Nauman picked up Pat Cummins (8) and Nathan Lyon (3) while Shaheen Shah Afridi trapped Mitchell Starc (13) with a sizzling yorker. Even the DRS review could not help Starc. Shaheen also bowled with pace and venom to pick 2 for 88, though he deserved a better return for his aggressive approach. In a post-day media talk Monday, Nauman expressed his desire to take 5 wickets to haul against powerful Australia. He got more than he wished by returning with the best Test innings figures, improving on his 5-35 which he achieved in his debut Test against South Africa in January 2021 at the National Stadium Karachi.

Score Board

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 476/4d

Australia 459

Australia 1st Innings

Usman c Imam b Nauman 97

Warner b Sajid Khan 68

Labuschagne c Abdullah b Shaheen 90

Smith c† Rizwan b Nauman Ali 78

Travis c †Rizwan b Nauman Ali 8

Cameron c Iftikhar b Nauman Ali 48

Alex Carey † b Naseem Shah 19

Starc lbw b Shaheen Shah 13

Cummins (c) c Imam b Nauman 8

Nathan lbw b Nauman Ali 3

Josh Hazlewood not out 0

Extras: (b 6, lb 13, nb 8) 27

TOTAL: (140.1 Ov, RR: 3.27) 459

Fall: 1-156, 40.4 ov), 2-203, 53.3 ov, 3-311, 84.6 ov, 4-326, 87.4 ov, 5-407 , 120.4 ov, 6-422, 124.5 ov, 7-444 , 135.5 ov, 8-455, 138.3 ov, 9-459 , 139.6 ov, 10-459 , 140.1 ov

Bowling: Sajid 45-9-122-1, Naseem Shah 21-2-89-1, Shaheen Shah 30-5-88-2, Nauman Ali 38.1-9-107-6, Iftikhar Ahmed 3-0-20-0, Imam-ul-Haq 2-0-9-0, Babar Azam 1-0-5-0

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Abdullah Shafique not out 136

Imam-ul-Haq not out 111

Extras: (lb 2, nb 3) 5

TOTAL: (77 Ov, RR: 3.27) 252

Did not bat: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan †, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7-1-29-0, Josh Hazlewood 5-0-8-0, Nathan Lyon 26-5-75-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-15-0, Marnus Labuschagne 15-0-56-0, Travis Head 13-1-35-0, Steven Smith 2-0-15-0, Cameron Green 4-0-14-0, Usman Khawaja 1-0-3-0

Player of the match: Imam-ul-Haq

Result: Match drawn

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar