Wednesday March 09, 2022
World

Over 6m people die from Covid

By AFP
March 09, 2022

Paris: Over six million people have died worldwide from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Tuesday. A total of 6,001,585 people have succumbed to the virus, AFP counted at 0900 GMT.

