Leader of ‘Proud Boys’ charged

WASHINGTON: The leader of the Proud Boys, one of the main rightwing militia groups in the US, was arrested on Tuesday over his role in the assault against the US Capitol last year, officials said.
Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 38, has been indicted on conspiracy and other charges along with five other members of the organisation, said Matthew Graves, US attorney for the District of Columbia, who is leading the sprawling probe into the insurrection targeting the seat of US democracy on January 6, 2021.
