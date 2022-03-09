CO2 emissions rise by record 2 billion tonnes in 2021: IEA

Paris: Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by six percent in 2021 to a record 36.3 billion tonnes, their highest ever level, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday. "The increase in global CO2 emissions of over 2 billion tonnes was the largest in history in absolute terms, more than offsetting the previous year’s pandemic-induced decline," it said. It pointed to the widespread use of coal to power growth as the world economy rebounded from the Covid crisis.