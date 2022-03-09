Scuba divers help preserve historic Bangkok mansion

Bangkok: A 200-year-old Chinese mansion in Bangkok’s heart isn’t an obvious place for a scuba school, but in a city relentlessly demolishing its architectural heritage the business is helping preserve the historic home.

Dive instructor Poosak Posayachinda’s family has owned the traditional teak-walled So Heng Tai for eight generations, but it lives on thanks largely to his decision to convert it into a scuba academy.

The survival of the building, originally built as a home and office for the family business trading birds’ nests with China, is a rare success story in a city that harbours little sentiment -- or legal protections -- for historic architectural gems.

"It’s because people want to make more money -- that’s the bottom line," Bangkok-based American architect Bill Bensley told AFP. The city’s breakneck reinvention over recent years has seen gleaming malls and flashy condos fly up, and buildings like the art deco Scala movie theatre and 1920s British embassy come down. Thai law only protects properties over 100 years old and there is limited political enthusiasm for safeguarding old architecture at the expense of profitable development.

For families with historic properties, the annual costs of maintenance can be a huge liability, according to historian and archaeologist Phacha Phanomvan. "We don’t have a lottery fund or trust body that comes in to save heritage," she said.

So in 2004 Poosak installed a four-metre-deep pool in the So Heng Tai courtyard, subsequently teaching more than 6,000 students. The diving school has helped pay the bills on the property’s upkeep, which Poosak estimates at up to $25,000 a year, but maintenance is a struggle.

"On a rainy day you find lots of water spots. Sooner or later we will have to do the whole roof again and that’s a lot of money," Poosak told AFP. While the culture ministry keeps a national heritage database, Phacha said many properties are not registered and fall through the cracks. "For individual owners without state assistance... it’s better for them to sell the property. Sell the individual building and then sell the (land)," she said.