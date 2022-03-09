Probe calls former UK speaker a ‘bully’ and a ‘serial liar’

LONDON: Former UK House of Commons speaker John Bercow was on Tuesday branded a "serial liar" in an official report that upheld bullying claims against him and recommended he be denied a parliamentary pass for life.

Bercow, 59, gained an international reputation for his theatrical interventions and dressing down of MPs, as he presided over often fractious debates about Brexit. He stepped down in 2019 following accusations that he fostered a culture of bullying and harassment within parliament.

On Tuesday, parliament’s sanctions panel upheld an earlier ruling by the legislature’s standards commissioner, concluding that Bercow had displayed "threatening conduct" including verbal abuse and displays of anger.

"The respondent has been a serial bully," the report said. "Like many bullies, he had those whom he favoured and those whom he made victims. These three complainants were victims."

The report, which also accused Bercow of being a "serial liar", added: "The respondent’s conduct was so serious that, had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled.

"As it is, we recommend that he should never be permitted a pass to the Parliamentary estate." In response, Bercow, the longest serving Commons speaker since World War II, denounced the initial report as "amateurish" that would not pass muster in court.

"It is a travesty of justice and brings shame on the House of Commons... "To describe what I have experienced as a kangaroo court is grossly insulting to kangaroos. "It is based on the flimsiest of evidence, rooted in hearsay and baseless rumour, and advanced by old school dogmatists... settling some ancient scores with me."