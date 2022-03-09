Stockholm: Non Nato-members Sweden and Finland are counting on the European Union’s mutual defence clause in the event of a military attack, Sweden’s prime minister said on Tuesday amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West.

Ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Versailles on Thursday and Friday, the two countries wrote a joint letter to "remind the other member states about the EU’s declaration of solidarity in the Lisbon Treaty", Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters.