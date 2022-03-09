Ukrainian girl dies of thirst

DNIPRO, Ukraine: A six-year-old girl has died from dehydration under the rubble of her destroyed home in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city council said on Tuesday.
Mariupol is surrounded by Russian forces, who have bombarded the port city despite promises of a ceasefire to allow civilians to be evacuated. It is not known how long the girl, named only as Tanya, had been under the ruins of her home before she died, but her mother was found dead at the scene.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israeli officers on Tuesday before being shot dead by forces...
COPENHAGEN: The first Nasa photographs taken on the Moon, including the first shot of an "Earthrise" and Buzz Aldrin...
Paris: Over six million people have died worldwide from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to a tally from...
WASHINGTON: The leader of the Proud Boys, one of the main rightwing militia groups in the US, was arrested on Tuesday...
Paris: Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by six percent in 2021 to a record 36.3 billion tonnes,...
PARIS: France warned on Tuesday that further delays could stymie a revived nuclear agreement between world powers and...
Comments