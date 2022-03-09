 
Wednesday March 09, 2022
World

Ukrainian girl dies of thirst

By AFP
March 09, 2022

DNIPRO, Ukraine: A six-year-old girl has died from dehydration under the rubble of her destroyed home in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city council said on Tuesday.

Mariupol is surrounded by Russian forces, who have bombarded the port city despite promises of a ceasefire to allow civilians to be evacuated. It is not known how long the girl, named only as Tanya, had been under the ruins of her home before she died, but her mother was found dead at the scene.

