McDonald’s says closing all restaurants in Russia

NEW YORK: Fast-food giant McDonald’s said on Tuesday it was closing its 850 restaurants in Russia, joining a growing tide of companies pulling out of the country following the invasion of Ukraine.

"We cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine," the company said in a statement. "McDonald’s has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market."

As a growing list of US multinational businesses, from Apple to Levi’s, suspend activities in Russia, some companies have chosen to stay in the country despite the risks to their reputation.

But following last month’s invasion of Ukraine, firms such as Pepsi and McDonald’s face mounting pressure: Calls for repercussions for the recalcitrant are appearing on social media under hashtags such as #BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottPepsi.