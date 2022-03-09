3,398 graduates awarded degrees at 19th convocation of FJWU

Islamabad : The 19th convocation of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) was held at Jinnah Convention Center for the years 2019-2021.

The emeritus professor, Dr. Samina Amin Qadir was the guest of honor at the event.

Total 3,398 degrees were conferred to the students including 26 Ph.D, 356 MS and M.Phil, 688 masters and 2,332 bachelors’ degrees.

Over 109 gold and 87 silver medals were also awarded to the students having distinction in their respective degree programmes.

While addressing the participants, the vice chancellor, FJWU Dr. Saima Hamid expressed her gratitude to the guest of honor and congratulated the students and their parents, and wished them a prosperous future who had been equipped with productive, creative and inventive professional skill sets.

The VC also lauded the faculty efforts for securing research projects.

Faculty members are winning the global and local challenge awards and international funding to enhance research culture in the campus.

During the last three years, the faculty members from FJWU have published over 400 research articles in various disciplines; presented papers at 50 international and national conferences and seminars, conducted 60 on-campus and online workshops and more than 250 webinars and online sessions, she added.

Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir also congratulated the students on the successful completion of their respective degrees.