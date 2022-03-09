Participants of Aurat March vow for gender equality

Islamabad : Area surrounding National Press Club (NPC) remained the hub of activities on International Women’s Day as five groups representing diverse schools of thought gathered at different spots around the area- some supporting ‘Aurat March’ while others terming it a western ideology.

All groups chanted slogans and held placards inscribed with statements supporting their ideology. The situation looked tense at one stage when ‘Aurat March’ and ‘Haya Rally’ from Jamaat-e-Islami came face to face at Super Market. The situation was managed smoothly by the administration by diverting ‘Aurat March’ towards D Chawk.

Despite threats and restrictions, people from all walks of life participated in the ‘March’. The ways leading to D Chawk were blocked with containers and barbed wire and the number of people attending the March was also low as compared to previous years but the determined faces made sure that the tradition stays alive.

“We are not afraid of anyone. It is our right to live freely, protest freely, and express our views freely. We will hold this March every year from the same place. Forces that want to intimidate us would never succeed,” said eminent rights activist Tahira Abdulla.

The rally was also addressed by anchor Asma Shirazi, women rights activist Farzana Bari, transgender rights activist Nayab Ali and many civil society representatives. They criticised the city administration for putting restrictions in the way of ‘March’. “We wonder why they are afraid of a rally that comes out for women's rights only once a year,” they said. “We don’t have any weapon, baton, or bomb. All we have is ideology. Then why we are a threat to the administration,” questioned Huda Bhurgi, a young activist from Sindh.

The speakers demanded protection, justice, and freedom for women. The ‘Aurat Azadi’ March also featured a dance performance by Balochi Khathak dancer Ahmed Baloch and poetry recitation by famous feminist poet Kishwar Naheed.

The ‘Aurat March’, initiated by social activists and rights groups in 2018 on the occasion of International Women's Day, attracted extraordinary public and media attention especially for its slogans such as ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi.’ The ‘March’ is organised in different parts of the country in which women's rights are highlighted through slogans, dances, poetry, and speeches.

To counter the slogans of freedom and liberalism, religious extremist groups also started gathering at the same spot on International Women's Day. Jamaat Islami women wing called this ‘Haya Rally’ whereas students from Jamia-e-Hafsa never tried naming their gathering. They are just against ‘Aurat March’ and believe that those supporting liberal slogans are ‘Bay Haya’ women.

“We want rights for women that are guaranteed in Islam. We believe that both men and women are bound to certain limits in Islam. These limits are important to follow to protect the family system,” said Rukhsana Ghazanfar, Naib Nazma Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab while talking to The News.

JI Ameer Siraj ul Haq also addressed the ‘Haya Rally’ organised by JI. He said that both men and women are interdependent. “The most dangerous attack of devil is an attack on the family system. All prophets tried making the family system stronger,” he said. JI Ameer also highlighted the situation of women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and those suffering due to the Ukraine war. He demanded education, health, equal pay, and protection for women.

Head Jamiah Hafza Umme Hassaan totally disagreed with the ‘Aurat March’ slogans and demands. “City administration always stops us from coming to NPC. Why they allow ‘Aurat March’ to protest here. It is our equal right,” she said while talking to ‘The News’. “We reject the ideology of these western women. We have Quran and Sunnah. These western agenda women want to promote the culture of boyfriends. We will never let them succeed in that,” she claimed.

To avoid any untoward situation this year, the city administration tried managing all five groups by restricting them to specific places and allowing them to protest at different timings. “Our priority is to keep all groups at distance from each other and to avoid any direct conflict. We know that organisers are not happy with us for these restrictions but we had no choice,” said DC (Islamabad) Hamza Shafqat while talking to ‘The News’.