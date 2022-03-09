Job fair held

Islamabad: The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Career Development Center organised its annual career discovery & job fair 2022 to connect and bridge the gap in the market between students and graduates with leading employers across Pakistan, says a press release.
“We believe that educational institutions should focus on the entire student journey; from being a student to being a professional. Our focus remains on getting future leaders ready for the employers, said Noorulain Zafer, Head of Career Development Center at TMUC, H-11/4, here.
The job fair hosted diversified employers from corporate, legal, fashion, media, finance, IT, banking, and social sectors.
The event started with a welcome note by the Rector, Dr. Muhammad Ali Saeed, where he addressed the students and guided them about the purpose of the Job Fair. In addition to getting professional counselling the students also sat through career clinics steered by experts.
Several students were given the opportunity to join organisations as interns and employees. “My experience of interacting with different employers set me apart from my peers. This is the kind of professional growth that TMUC has aided me with,’ said one student.
Islamabad : First Lady Samina Alvi has urged the business community to join hands with the government to facilitate...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company in collaboration with Making Miners Majors, an organisation of...
Islamabad : The Higher Education System Strengthening Activity Project—a USAID-funded initiative with the...
Islamabad : The 19th convocation of Fatima Jinnah Women University was held at Jinnah Convention Center for the years...
Islamabad : Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women , Nilofar Bakhtiar, with UN Women’s...
Islamabad : On occasion of the International Women’s Day, Federal Minister Asad Umar launched the first ever...
Comments