Job fair held

Islamabad: The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Career Development Center organised its annual career discovery & job fair 2022 to connect and bridge the gap in the market between students and graduates with leading employers across Pakistan, says a press release.

“We believe that educational institutions should focus on the entire student journey; from being a student to being a professional. Our focus remains on getting future leaders ready for the employers, said Noorulain Zafer, Head of Career Development Center at TMUC, H-11/4, here.

The job fair hosted diversified employers from corporate, legal, fashion, media, finance, IT, banking, and social sectors.

The event started with a welcome note by the Rector, Dr. Muhammad Ali Saeed, where he addressed the students and guided them about the purpose of the Job Fair. In addition to getting professional counselling the students also sat through career clinics steered by experts.

Several students were given the opportunity to join organisations as interns and employees. “My experience of interacting with different employers set me apart from my peers. This is the kind of professional growth that TMUC has aided me with,’ said one student.