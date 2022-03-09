Over Rs8b Ramazan package for poor: governor

LAHORE:Governor Ch Sarwar has said the government’s Ramazan package worth Rs8billion 28 crore is a gift for the poor families.

He was addressing an oath-taking ceremony of Press Gallery officials of the Punjab Assembly at Governor’s House here on Tuesday. It is the top priority of the government to make poor people self-sustainable. The government is taking practical steps for the development and prosperity of the nation.

The strengthening of institutions including democracy and parliament are among the priorities of the government. The intentions of the enemies of Pakistan will never succeed, the governor said.

The governor said that the country is currently facing a number of challenges including terrorism and inflation. “The present government is using all its resources to address these challenges. President, Press Gallery, Afzaal Talib, Secretary Abbas Naqvi, former president of Press Club Arshad Ansari and others were present. Later, the governor in his tweet strongly condemned violence against Muslims in India.