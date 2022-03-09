PU holds walk on Women’s Day

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Gender Studies organised an awareness walk on the eve of Int’l Women's Day at the campus here on Tuesday. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Fatima Chadhar, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Dr Raana Malik, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

SNGPL: To mark International Women's Day, an event was organised by Sui Northern Gas under the Chairpersonship of Roohi Raees Khan here on Tuesday. Addressing the participants, Chairperson BoD, SNGPL, Roohi Raees Khan said that women of Pakistan have proved their mettle in all walks of life which shows that if provided with equal opportunities, women can excel in any field.

PSCA: PSCA arranged a special cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate International Women’s Day on Tuesday. Chairman standing committee Home Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was chief guest. She said that the PSCA is playing a key role in women's protection.