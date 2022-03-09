45 doctors to be awarded medals

LAHORE:Forty-five doctors of Ameer Uddin Medical College affiliated to Lahore General Hospital will be awarded 174 medals here on Wednesday (today). These young doctors will be getting fruit of their medical education as MBBS in this prestigious institution.
Principal, PGMI/AMC, Prof Al-freed Zafar congratulated the young doctors for winning the medals. He said the role of teachers cannot be ignored in the success of young students who have shown professional dedication and sincerity at the same time who paid full attention to the education and training of young doctors and assisted them successfully.
