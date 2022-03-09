Any conspiracy against PTI to be foiled: SACM

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, on Tuesday termed the news being aired on various channels regarding Chief Minister Punjab or against any specific person for the office of CM Punjab as baseless and fabricated.

He said that Sardar Usman Buzdar had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and every conspiracy to disintegrate the party would meet with utter failure. While talking to media earlier at an event, Hasaan Khawar said that differences of opinion and grievances occurred not only in homes but in political parties as well. He said the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to reduce the prices of electricity and fuel had clean bold the opposition. Replying to a question, he said, "we are in touch with all the people of Punjab. We want to resolve all issues amicably, and through dialogue", he added. He said that the foreign policy of any country should be based on the same uniformed principles, and PM foreign policy was an independent one.