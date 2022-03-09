Cabinet approves security plan for Horse & Cattle Show

LAHORE:A meeting of the cabinet committee on Law and Order chaired by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has approved administrative and security plan for Horse and Cattle Show to be held here on Thursday (tomorrow) and continued till 12.

The meeting was informed that the final rehearsal of the Horse and Cattle Show was held at Fortress Stadium. Under the supervision of the Livestock Department, 34 breeds of cattle from all over the province have shifted to the respective points.

Basharat while issuing instructions for arrangements said that for the first time since 2015 Horse and Cattle Show is being organised which is actually a part of the ongoing spring festival and a gift of the Punjab government to people.

"President Dr Arif Alvi will be the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony", the minister said. He said horse and cattle events would be held at six places in Lahore including Alhamra, Jilani Park, Nishtar Park and others. Basharat directed that traffic management arrangements should be thoroughly reviewed to facilitate spectators at Fortress Stadium and general public alike. Parking arrangements have been made in and around Fortress Stadium", he said. All departments should ensure close coordination till the last moment", he said.

rehearsal: Full dress rehearsal ceremony of National Horse and Cattle Show was held at Fortress Stadium on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed was the chief guest. On this occasion he said that arrangements have been completed to provide best entertainment to the masses through National Horse and Cattle Show.

Meanwhile, Hundreds of young male and female performers continued their rehearsal of Horse & Cattle Show Peace event at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. DG Punjab Javed Chohan keenly watched the attractive performances of young performers.