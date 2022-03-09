Seven-year-old girl raped

LAHORE:A seven-year-old girl was raped by a man in Batapur area on Tuesday. The girl was playing outside her house when the accused Irfan Masih took her to his place and raped her. A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Woman, minor son crushed to death: A woman and her minor son were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Shafiqabad area on Tuesday. The victim Amina, 24, was crossing the road with her 15-month-old son when a rashly driven truck ran over them. As a result, mother and son died on the spot. The truck driver fled from the scene while the bodies were shifted them to the morgue.

House retrieved: Police retrieved a house from a forger and handed over to the genuine owner. The accused Asif had forged a registry and forcibly evicted M Aslam from his ancestral house.

The victim approached CCPO Lahore who assigned SSP Discipline to look into the mater. Factory worker Aslam called on the CCPO Lahore and presented him a bouquet as symbol of gratitude.

arrested: Shahdara Investigation police arrested a man for killing a woman and her daughter. The accused Mubarak Ali had stabbed his aunt Bushra Bibi and her daughter Sana to death. The accused was upset over the engagement of Sana with his brother.

Woman burnt to death: A 30-year-old woman, identified as Maimona Bibi, wife of Iqbal, lost her life after a fire broke out in a house near Chamra Mandi Misri Shah on Tuesday. The firefighters reached the spot and extinguished fire.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a paper godown of a factory in Raiwind Road near Jia-Bagga Phatak, on Tuesday. The Lahore Fire Services rushed to the spot with 12 emergency vehicles and 30 rescuers. Police said no casualties were reported.