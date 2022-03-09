Women demand society free from fear





LAHORE:The Aurat March Tuesday demanded justice and a society free from fear. The march that began from Lahore Press Club to Faletti’s Hotel was participated in by a good number of young men and women.

They sat on the road in front of the stage when the city administration had to remove it because of the arrival of participants in a Haya March of religious parties from the Egerton Road end. They were shouting slogans against the Aurat March. The much-awaited speech by Aurat March organisers never took place because of the disruption.

A religious leader while talking to The News said that women in the Aurat March were promoting vulgarity and it was not allowed in an Islamic Republic. The Aurat March took up the issues of early marriages and forced conversions of girls and chanted slogans.

There were many things on the agenda but the programme was cut short because of a perceived threat. Women, children, transgenders and students demanded their rights in Aurat March. Most people were carrying placards.

The transgender community was quite well-represented in the event. Pinky Butt, a transgender, said that all she wanted was freedom from fear. “Wherever she goes, she is harassed. She wants freedom from such an abusive environment.” She said she was not accepted in society and not given respect. She said she had joined the Aurat March to reclaim her respect.

Tehreem, an old woman who had come with her granddaughter, said that she had joined the Aurat March for her granddaughter so that they could not be harassed at the workplace. Another young women rights activist Asma Aamir also said its true there are less opportunities for working mothers as compared to single women.

Tariq Khan, a young man from a university, held a placard in favour of Balochi women and said that in Pakistan, Balochistan is a province where women raise voice for the rights of men. He said he was at the Aurat March to express solidarity with the women of Balochistan.