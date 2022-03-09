15 cops ‘involved in crimes’ suspended

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a lady police constable among 15 cops were suspended on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in crimes. Besides the ASI and lady PC, 13 PCs were among the suspended officials posted at different police stations in District Keamari.

A case has been registered against ASI Manzur Hussain at the women’s police station. Similarly, a case has been registered at the Baldia Town police station against PC Saman posted at the Saeedabad police station.

The remaining PCs are also suspected of being involved in crimes, and criminal cases have been registered against them at different police stations. All the suspended cops have been asked to report to the Keamari SSP’s office.

Fisherman killed

A fisherman was gunned down at his house in Machhar Colony. Docks police rescuers took the dead to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy, where he was identified as 36-year-old Noor Hussain, son of Sher Ali. Police said the victim had a dispute with some neighbouring people, who had also threatened him.