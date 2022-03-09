Call for highlighting Pakistan’s strong, ambitious, resilient women

“We must bear in mind that only when there is investment in women as workers, as leaders, entrepreneurs and consumers, the whole world benefits. Celebrating a single day is not enough. Every day should be Women’s Day,” said Martin Dawson, deputy head of mission, British Deputy High Commission Karachi.

He was speaking at the 4th Athena40 Global Conversation titled ‘Women as Catalysts for Resilience, Diversity & Change’, which was held on Tuesday in collaboration with the Global Thinkers Forum and in partnership with the Ziauddin University to mark International Women’s Day.

During the panel discussion, Dr Masuma Hasan, chairperson of the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs, said female leadership does not mean leadership only by high-profile personalities who have acquired distinction in politics or public life. “It includes women and girls who lead at the community level in crises such as floods and earthquakes, provide sustenance during droughts and hold communities together.”

Discussing women’s voice, Tasneem Ahmar, executive director of the Uks Research Centre, said: “Be it news, media or entertainment, women’s voice and concerns remain largely missed and under-represented, even silenced, thus depriving our public of getting to know the real Pakistani women: strong and ambitious, resilient and courageous.”

Dr Sarah Qureshi, CEO of Aero Engine Craft, said that female leadership is equally important, if not more. “There are certain domains where it is far more effective than male leadership, as it brings a different perspective to the front altogether.”

Moderator Syed Muaz Shah, director of the Centre for Human Rights at ZU’s Faculty of Law, quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah: “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”

Shah said: “It is time to recognise women leaders who not only lead locally but also internationally through some of the most difficult situations, navigating challenges not witnessed before, and sometimes where many men have failed.”