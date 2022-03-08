 
Tuesday March 08, 2022
PM postpones federal cabinet meeting today

By ONLINE
March 08, 2022
PM postpones federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed the federal cabinet meeting scheduled for today (Tuesday). 

The premier postponed the cabinet meeting for the third time consecutively.

The prime minister is busy in making political consultations to frustrate motion of no-trust from the opposition.

