‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’: Aleem Khan said CM Usman Buzdar unacceptable, says Saeed Akbar Nawani

ISLAMABAD: Jahangir Tareen group member Saeed Akbar Nawani said it was Aleem Khan who had talked about Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar being unacceptable to him.

Talking to Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, he said he did not know how many legislators were with Aleem Khan but he was sure some people were definitely supporting him. He said everybody in politics wished to be chief minister.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif said they had completed their homework and had the required numbers for their success in the no-confidence motion.

“Aleem Khan’s decision will become clear in 24 hours and some people have also contacted the opposition though Jahangir Tareen,” he added. To a question, he said, “I believe national institutions are neutral and Imran Khan has become a burden, which nobody is willing to carry.”