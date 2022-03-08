Traders resent hiked taxes on businesses, property

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The traders are going to stage a protest against a hike in the value of the property, forced sales tax registration and point of sale system in the district tomorrow.

In an emergency meeting here, the traders’ leaders, including Raja Akhtar Ali, Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, Chaudhry Jamil Ahmad, Sohail Azami and others decided that a strong protest would be staged outside the Federal Board of Revenue against 500 per cent hike in the value of the property, forced sales tax registration and point of sale system. They rejected the unjustified increase in valuation of property, terming it a cruel step on the part of FBR.

The speakers also criticised the FBR, Income Tax and district administration authorities and public representatives for their silence on the issue. They said that with 500 per cent hike in the value of the property would badly affect the business of property and stop the registration and mutation of properties sold or purchased as paying heavy taxes was beyond the reach of the poor.

The meeting also condemned the power supply company for hours-long electricity loadshedding in the district, particularly in urban areas. They said that unscheduled loadshedding had had badly affected their businesses.

The meeting participants passed resolutions pertaining to the ending of power loadshedding, leasing out of the historical building, worsening law and order and others. The participants appealed to the people, lawyers, doctors and others to take part in the protest to press the government for acceptance of demands.