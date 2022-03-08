LG polls: Akram Durrani says KP govt using official machinery, funds

PESHAWAR: Opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the alleged use of government machinery and developmental funds by the provincial government for the ruling party candidates in the upcoming Local Government (LG) polls.

Speaking at a news conference here at his chamber in Provincial Assembly Secretariat on Monday, Durrani, who is also a former chief minister, alleged that the KP government was using all its resources, including developmental projects and funds in the constituencies and districts where the LG elections would be held on March 31.

“The people are fed up with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but the provincial government is trying to win the voters' sympathy by announcing developmental schemes in these districts,” the opposition leader alleged while referring to the LG polls to be held in 18 districts of the province on March 31.

His party -- Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUIF) had secured maximum tehsil level seats in the first phase of LG polls held in 17 districts of the province on December 19. Durrani alleged that a PTI MPA from Bannu with the help of a senior official in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had acquired hundreds of acres of land at the cheapest rates in Bannu and then converted the same into a residential town to sell it at high rates.

He asked the National Accountability Bureau to take notice of personal involvement and alleged share of the senior official in the purchase of precious land in Bannu and then converting it into a housing scheme by using the government resources.

To a question, the opposition leader, who is also central leader of JUIF and Pakistan Democratic Movement, said that the opposition parties would submit requisition for the National Assembly this week and then the speaker would be bound to convene the house session for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan within 14 days.

He claimed that the number required for a no-trust motion had been achieved and the opposition would succeed in bringing about an in-house change through constitutional means.