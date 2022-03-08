Opposition parties conspiring to destabilise country: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD, KOTLI: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that at a time when Pakistan was facing multiple challenges the opposition parties were remorselessly engaged in hatching conspiracies to destabilise the country.

The AJK PM said this while speaking to the media at PWD Rest House Kotli on Monday. Minister for Higher Education Zafar Iqbal Malik, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Muhammad Raqib, Deputy Commissioner Amjad Riki Mughal were also present on the occasion.

AJK Prime Minister Niazi said that opposition parties must bear in mind the fact that there was no threat to the PTI government, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his term. “Every attempt of the opposition to dislodge the democratically elected government is bound to fail”, he said, adding that IK’s sole mission was to turn Pakistan into a welfare state on the lines of Riyasat-e-Madina.

Praising Prime Minister Khan’s political acumen, he said that he was amongst the top three leaders the country has got during its 70-year long history. “PM Khan is protecting the country from internal and external conspiracies”, he said, adding that IK's independent foreign policy has forced the US to change its do more to no more policy. AJK PM made it clear that he had no personal agenda.