Tuesday March 08, 2022
Moosavi stresses practical steps against terrorists

By Our Correspondent
March 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Quaid Millat-e-Jaffaria Agha Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said Monday the position of the prime minister in the apex committee is voice of the nation but the practical steps are zero with reference to crushing the menace of terrorism. He claimed 82 parties were banned by name but practically were free and how one could believe that the National Action Plan had been tainted with inaction.

