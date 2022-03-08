Moosavi stresses practical steps against terrorists

ISLAMABAD: Quaid Millat-e-Jaffaria Agha Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said Monday the position of the prime minister in the apex committee is voice of the nation but the practical steps are zero with reference to crushing the menace of terrorism. He claimed 82 parties were banned by name but practically were free and how one could believe that the National Action Plan had been tainted with inaction.
PESHAWAR: The elders of the Musakhel tribe in Mohmand district on Monday threatened to stage a sit-in in Islamabad if...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid President and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi has suggested to Prime...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized a multi-pronged approach, full-spectrum and vigorous...
ISLAMABAD: Jahangir Tareen group member Saeed Akbar Nawani said it was Aleem Khan who had talked about Punjab Chief...
ISLAMABAD: In a new development, the much touted and already delayed trans-nations $10bn TAPI gas line project has...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The traders are going to stage a protest against a hike in the value of the property, forced sales...
Comments