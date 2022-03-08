PPP slams Pindi admin for barring Awami March

RAWALPINDI: The local administration of Rawalpindi city has not allowed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) ‘Awami March’ to pass through the city areas through the Benazir Bhutto Road to reach the federal capital on Tuesday (today).

On the other hand, the PPP’s local leadership strongly protested against the district administration of Rawalpindi, saying they stopped their Awami March by giving the excuse of Pak-Australia cricket match being held in Rawalpindi.

The ‘Awami March’ of PPP will reach Rawat late night on Monday and proceed to the federal capital, Islamabad on Tuesday morning. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Division General Secretary Sumera Gull told The News that the local administration, Rawalpindi has not allowed the ‘Awami March’ to enter the Rawalpindi city and directed to reach Islamabad through T-Chowk, Koral Chowk. “Awami March is peaceful but the local administration presented an excuse of Pak-Australia match,” she said, adding that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wanted to address at the Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi.

She said that the entire local leadership of PPP and a large number of party supporters have gathered in Rawat to welcome PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s ‘Awami March’. PPP local leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that he had contacted the IGP Islamabad to provide foolproof security near Rawat. “I had filed an application on March 4 but I am still waiting for the response,” he said.

Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid strongly praised the PPP for not adopting the Rawalpindi city route to reach Islamabad. The PPP is all set to stage its power show in the federal capital tomorrow as the party Chairman Bilawal is leading the anti-government long march.