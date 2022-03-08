12 acting VCs running varsities in Sindh

KARACHI: Higher education system of Sindh is being run on the basis of ad hocism as another acting vice chancellor has been appointed in a Sindh university on Monday and now the number of acting vice chancellors in the province has increased to 12.

Following expiry of the first term of Vice Chancellor Dr Madad Ali Shah, he was not given a second term. According to Kamal Ahmed, Section Officer, Department of Boards and Universities, Dr Noor Ahmed Sheikh, Director, Computer Institute of the Sindh University, Karachi has been given the responsibility of of Vice Chancellor.

Currently in Sindh University Karachi, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Dawood Engineering University, Lyari University, Animal University Sakrand, Larkana Medical University, Mehran Engineering University, Shaheed Allah Bakhsh University Jamshoro, IBA Sukkur, Women's University Sukkur, Aror University Sukkur and University of Technology Khairpur have no permanent vice chancellor.

As many as 5 Boards of Education in Sindh including Sindh Board of Technical Education, Hyderabad Board of Education, Mirpur Khas Education Board, Sukkur Board of Education and Nawabshah Board of Education have also no permanent chairmen despite being selected by the search committee for the last several months.