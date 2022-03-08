Chairperson NCSW condemns killing of infant girl

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar Monday condemned the killing of 7-days old girl by her father in Mianwali.

In a shocking news today, a fanatic father in Mianwali city brutally shot and murdered his 7 days old newborn baby girl because he wanted a boy, said a press release issued here.Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar strongly condemned the incident and expressed her deepest condolences to the family.

On the occasion, Nilofar Bakhtiar said, “I am in a complete shock that such individuals still exist amongst us.NCSW will go to every length to get this barbaric man arrested.