Govt determined to mainstream women with equal rights, says Moonis Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Monday said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to take women into mainstream and provide equal opportunities in practical life.

In his message on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he said that women were approximately 50 per cent of the country’s total population. Elahi said the role of women in practical life for the socio-economic development of the country could not be neglected.