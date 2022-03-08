Govt determined to mainstream women with equal rights, says Moonis Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Monday said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to take women into mainstream and provide equal opportunities in practical life.
In his message on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he said that women were approximately 50 per cent of the country’s total population. Elahi said the role of women in practical life for the socio-economic development of the country could not be neglected.
PESHAWAR: The elders of the Musakhel tribe in Mohmand district on Monday threatened to stage a sit-in in Islamabad if...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid President and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi has suggested to Prime...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized a multi-pronged approach, full-spectrum and vigorous...
ISLAMABAD: Jahangir Tareen group member Saeed Akbar Nawani said it was Aleem Khan who had talked about Punjab Chief...
ISLAMABAD: In a new development, the much touted and already delayed trans-nations $10bn TAPI gas line project has...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The traders are going to stage a protest against a hike in the value of the property, forced sales...
Comments