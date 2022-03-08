President unveils 75th Independence Day logo: Women’s emancipation linked with their economic empowerment, says President Arif Alvi

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday stressed upon the need to create comprehensive awareness among the young generations about different aspects of the historic movement for creation of Pakistan through various mediums of information.

He was addressing a ceremony after unveiling a logo in connection with the observance of upcoming 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.The president lauded efforts of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and the ministry for the launch of logo and other preparations to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of the country.

The president said the logo would be a reminiscent for the chequered history of Pakistan and the achievements made during the last 75 years.He said the people of Pakistan had endured hard times, but now in the last few years, the country had made huge strides in different sectors.

The president observed that India with its anti-Muslim policies, genocide and suppression of other minorities in India had vindicated the ‘Two-Nations’ theory.Khushwant Singh, a writer in his book ‘End of India’, had already predicted destruction of India with its tyrannical policies targeting minorities, he added.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhmmad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal had separated their ways after realising the hidden intentions of the Hindu leadership, he said, adding the young generations of the country should be made aware of different untold events of the historic freedom movement. “Pakistan was created in a democratic manner”, he said. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the ministry in collaborations with other ministries had chalked out comprehensive programmes to celebrate 75th Independence Day of the country in a befitting manner.

He said the foreign ministers from the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), foreign representatives and ambassadors from the European Union countries would attend 23rd March celebrations.

The minister said the launch of the logo was a part of these preparations to highlight the history of Pakistan, different events, achievements and noted contributions by various personalities in different realms of life.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday terming economic empowerment a major contributory factor in women’s emancipation said huge responsibility lay on the society to help women thrive in their fields by ensuring them a safe environment.

Addressing here at an event in connection with International Women’s Day, the president said both Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan provided equal rights to women and allowed their participation in professional and social domains.

Begum Samina Alvi also attended the event themed Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow, which was jointly organised by United Nations Women, UN Population Fund, European Union, UKAid and the government of Canada.

President Alvi said with the example of Hazrat Khadija, the wife of Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be upon Him) as a businesswoman, there was no bar on the women including in Pakistan to indulge in entrepreneurship.

The president expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government for emancipation of women including programmes for financial and digital empowerment, amendments in property rights law and strong legislative framework regarding the incidents of rape and acid crimes.

To control the cases of harassment and exploitation, he said instant verdict by the courts was crucial to avert nonappearance and reluctance of witnesses, which ultimately benefited the culprit.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said Women’s Day was the time to celebrate womanhood, mark their progress and realise their challenges.

Dr Mazari stressed that society needed to give breathing space to women and also allow them to raise voice for themselves, whether through the platforms of Aurat March or Hijab March.

She mentioned that her ministry had broadened the scope of harassment law especially by defining the definition of workplace.

European Union Ambassador Androulla Kaminara said it was significant for Pakistan to ensure equality of women in the society and stressed joint efforts of all stakeholders towards achieving the goal.

President Dr Arif Alvi called upon the Ulema to play their role to discourage the phenomenon of fake news and promote Islamic moral values, including tolerance among the people to create peace and harmony in the society.

Meanwhile, the president, addressing the Paigham-e-Pakistan Ulema and Mashaikh Conference held by the Pakistan Ulema Council, said the fake news termited the Muslim societies and cited the destruction of Iraq in name of the weapons of mass destruction.

In his address, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Nurul Haq Qadri said the anti-state elements were poised to destabilize the country by taking advantage of any negligence on part of the nation.

He said after the Constitution of Pakistan, the Paisgham-e-Pakistan was an important document signed by around 7,000 Ulema from all schools of thought.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said it was need of the hour for the Ulema to stand with the state against extremism and terrorism.

Prominent religious figures including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Allama Arif Wahidi and Sahibzada Hassan Haseebur Rehman also addressed the conference and highlighted the importance of the pulpit’s role to bring about peace and harmony in the society.