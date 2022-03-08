Security for all

This refers to the letter, ‘Matter of security’ by Mukhtar Ahmed (March 7). It is tragic that the security of the Shia community is always a question mark for law-enforcement agencies. The recent attack in Peshawar seems to be a continuation of the attempts to destabilise Pakistan and create unrest among its minorities. The recently revealed NSP places human security at its core and aims to curb sectarian violence. For this, the government must consider taking a number of considerable measures.

One, there must be a national-level committee comprising clerics of every sect. The committee should encourage inter-faith harmony. Two, the government should crack down on platforms used to breed hatred, and all militant organisations must be banned. Three, human rights should be promoted by the government and religious leaders alike. The government must work to resolve these conflicts if the country is to prosper.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib