This refers to the article, ‘Historical grievances’ by Hassan Baig (March 5). The writer quotes the former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright who declared US to be an ‘indispensable state’. The truth is that the US is an incorrigible state which is fast losing out to China and Russia.
After all, it is the only state that has used the atomic bomb – that too twice on civilians. One can also not forget that in 1996, Madeleine Albright, the then US ambassador to the UN, when questioned about the death of about half a million Iraqi children in the US-led sanctions on Iraq, replied, “I think that is a hard choice, but the price, we think, the price is worth it”.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi
The PTI’s power shows are useless at this point. The ruling party should have tried to win people over through its...
This refers to the letter, ‘Matter of security’ by Mukhtar Ahmed . It is tragic that the security of the Shia...
It seems as though the FBR is trying to achieve its tax collection targets by taxing people who are already filers or...
After the tragic APS attack in 2014, the authorities vowed to deal with terrorism. As a result, there was a...
This refers to the news report, ‘EU envoys statements on Ukraine against diplomatic norms: Pakistan’ ....
The horrific attack in Peshawar is an unforgiveable crime. It merits immediate prosecution and exemplary punishments...
Comments