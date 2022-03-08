This refers to the article, ‘Historical grievances’ by Hassan Baig (March 5). The writer quotes the former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright who declared US to be an ‘indispensable state’. The truth is that the US is an incorrigible state which is fast losing out to China and Russia.

After all, it is the only state that has used the atomic bomb – that too twice on civilians. One can also not forget that in 1996, Madeleine Albright, the then US ambassador to the UN, when questioned about the death of about half a million Iraqi children in the US-led sanctions on Iraq, replied, “I think that is a hard choice, but the price, we think, the price is worth it”.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi