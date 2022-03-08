Taxing the dead

It seems as though the FBR is trying to achieve its tax collection targets by taxing people who are already filers or those who have passed away. My father and his tax consultant passed away in 2020. A year later, the FBR issued tax notices against my father. We informed the FBR about my father’s death and added that we could not access his bank data.
However, the FBR continued sending notices and now wants to enforce tax and fines on my late father, which will be recovered from his family members. The government should look into this matter and resolve it soon.
Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
The PTI’s power shows are useless at this point. The ruling party should have tried to win people over through its...
This refers to the letter, ‘Matter of security’ by Mukhtar Ahmed . It is tragic that the security of the Shia...
This refers to the article, ‘Historical grievances’ by Hassan Baig . The writer quotes the former US secretary of...
After the tragic APS attack in 2014, the authorities vowed to deal with terrorism. As a result, there was a...
This refers to the news report, ‘EU envoys statements on Ukraine against diplomatic norms: Pakistan’ ....
The horrific attack in Peshawar is an unforgiveable crime. It merits immediate prosecution and exemplary punishments...
Comments