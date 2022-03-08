Taxing the dead

It seems as though the FBR is trying to achieve its tax collection targets by taxing people who are already filers or those who have passed away. My father and his tax consultant passed away in 2020. A year later, the FBR issued tax notices against my father. We informed the FBR about my father’s death and added that we could not access his bank data.

However, the FBR continued sending notices and now wants to enforce tax and fines on my late father, which will be recovered from his family members. The government should look into this matter and resolve it soon.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar