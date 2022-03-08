They speak of justice

This refers to the news report, ‘EU envoys statements on Ukraine against diplomatic norms: Pakistan’ (March 5). Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson has rightly declared that the EU’s attitude and statement regarding the country’s stance on the Ukrainian crisis is ‘inappropriate’ and ‘undiplomatic’.

Not so long ago, some of these countries had been committing the worst atrocities in their colonies. Now, even though they have been ousted from these places, they still consider themselves to be the rulers of the world. Also, those countries that invaded Afghanistan, Iraq and many other countries without any just cause, causing deaths, injuries and displacement of millions of innocent people, are hardly qualified to give others a lesson in good manners and humanitarian issues.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi