A pound of flesh

The horrific attack in Peshawar is an unforgiveable crime. It merits immediate prosecution and exemplary punishments for the culprits. Zia and other members of his junta offered sanctuary to foreign extremists on our soil decades ago, and we are still paying for it with our blood. It is shocking that despite knowing the risks and security threat, the government and its security paraphernalia were not able to pre-empt this attack and stop it.
Quaid-e-Azam intended for Pakistan to be a modern democratic welfare state. The country was created to secure the lives and honour of all citizens. Unless the government takes serious note of such groups and follows a zero-tolerance policy for such crimes, such attacks will continue. Sectarian violence and ethnic divide prevent citizens from uniting as one.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
