Know thy rights

A number of women in Pakistan have served the country and risen to fame. Among them are: Malala Yusufzai, who won the Nobel peace prize, Arfa Karim, the youngest Microsoft-certified professional and Muniba Mazari, a goodwill ambassador for UN Women Pakistan. Despite the contribution of women to society, they face many difficulties that threaten even their existence. Many are unsafe in their homes. International Women’s Day aims to highlight women’s achievements and the problems they face, including violence, discrimination, honour killings, rape and harassment. Despite the fact that there are many laws to protect women and many seminars to create awareness of women’s rights, many women are still unaware of their constitutional rights. If the government wishes to see the country progress, it must ensure that women are given all their due rights.

Touqeer Fatima

Chiniot