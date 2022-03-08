When women march

The struggle for women to achieve equality has travelled through history – from the streets of Manhattan on March 8, 1908 to the International Women’s Socialist Movement in 1910 to the suffragettes to activists in Latin America to the freedom fighters of Kashmir to the working women's marches over the years in Pakistan and to the young women who bravely organise the Aurat March today. The times may have changed in many places and there may have been many minor and major successes for women globally but the patriarchal challenge remains, whether embedded in a feudalistic, tribal society or in a corporate, imperial setting.

It is no exaggeration that life for the Pakistani woman is a daily challenge, with the vulnerability even cutting across class and financial boundaries – though the more powerless you are, the worse your ordeal. The lofty myth of the ‘chaar diwaari’ has been shattered again and again, with scores of women killed for ‘honour’ by those that are supposed to protect them. And, while there are encouraging signs of women breaking glass ceilings in various spheres every now and then, the system is designed to discourage and prevent them from becoming independent. This is mainly what the Aurat March – held across some of the major cities in the country on March 8 to observe International Women’s Day – has tried to highlight every year since its inception. And without fail every year there has been a virtual meltdown among all manner of right-wing forces. In a country where every day at least 11 women are raped, and there are far too many cases of child abuse, the idea of women wanting to observe International Women’s Day should really not come us a shocker. But, from accusations of being elite to being pawns of the West to being immoral or anti-religion, the young women that organise the marches face an annual volley of hatred, threats, and abuse. It is unfortunate that a sitting minister had only recently asked the PM to ‘ban’ the Aurat March. For some reason, our society’s collective outrage is only reserved for women’s clothing or behaviour, but does not find a voice when it comes to cases of violence against women, or the dismal maternal mortality rate, or women's lack of access to education or healthcare.

The only way forward for the women of Pakistan is to demand that the state, the government and society start to see women as equal citizens, and ensure that access to equal justice is available to them as per the constitution. This change is not going to come easy but is essential for women to be able to breathe freely. The prevalent culture of impunity for aggressors, a regressive mindset at the top, and the ugliness of social media all have to end if we are to progress. In all this let us not forget the origins of International Women’s Day – the struggle of women workers. It is only with a spirit of inclusivity that the rights of all women in Pakistan will remain protected, not just those who have the privilege of a better education and financial comfort. Only then, can there be a steady march forward, and real change brought about in the lives of women across our country.