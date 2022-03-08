Political heat

The PTI government is certainly having its ‘may you live in interesting times’ moment, with politics heating up to a crackling level as reports of defections, ‘high-level’ meetings, angry rallies and no-confidence moves against the sitting government pour in. The opposition has for some time been claiming it has enough ‘numbers’ to move solidly against the PTI government. On Monday, some of the doubts about that may have been somewhat put to rest as the PTI’s Aleem Khan announced joining Jahangir Khan Tareen’s PTI faction with an aim to "save" the party.

The Aleem-Tareen forward bloc seems to ostensibly be eyeing Buzdar’s Punjab CM spot. The Aleem Khan factor may have weakened the PTI’s position considerably. The Chaudhrys from the PML-Q have already warned the PM to move quickly and take tough decisions – translation: remove Buzdar – to save the moment. If the forward bloc fails to negotiate with Prime Minister Imran over the Buzdar issue, then their defections go straight into the opposition’s side of the aisle. This is something the Chaudhrys too must be aware of, with some analysts saying this was all a question of timing and the PML-Q may have lost by delaying matters in negotiations with the PML-N. Simultaneously, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s impressive mobilisation in Punjab is reaching its climax today in Islamabad, while the combined opposition’s requisition plan for a no-confidence move is also at its height. The PDM on its part is looking comfortable sticking to its numbers’ claim.

PM Khan, though, has said he fears no threat from the opposition, and that he ‘dares’ the opposition parties to table the no-confidence motion against his government. However, his words don’t quite match the visible anger the PM exhibited at Mailsi on Sunday in front of a large gathering of PTI supporters and workers. The PM is clearly under stress and the scathing attacks on opposition leaders could have been left for another day and time. The same applies to the indiscreet tone and tenor against the European Union Qand the US. Both are long-time trade partners of Pakistan and this kind of no-holds-barred tirade was both untimely and unseemly. As are the efforts by the ruling party’s representatives to blame the no-confidence move on a foreign conspiracy. When it comes to the PM, playing to populist sentiments regarding a serious diplomatic issue is neither good politics nor good diplomatic engagement. No-confidence motions historically have favoured sitting governments in Pakistan. But the PTI is also looking at a weak coalition of varying interest groups. No matter whatever the outcome of the political heat being generated, it is suggestible that both the government and the opposition keep their actions in line with not only the constitution but with all democratic and ethical norms as well.