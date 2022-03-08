PSX lists Adamjee Life Assurance

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) listed Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited (ALACL) in a gong ceremony on Monday, making it seventh equity listing on main board of PSX in fiscal year 2021-22.

The listing follows an offer of 25 million ordinary shares of par value Rs10, i.e. 10 percent of the total post-IPO paid-up capital of the company, through book-building process. The entire offer of 25 million shares was offered through the book-building process at a floor price of Rs28 per share.

Initially, 75 percent of the offer size was allotted to the successful bidders and 25 percent of the offer was offered to retail investors. PSX held the ceremony that was attended by its MD Farrukh Khan, chairman Nishat Group Mian Muhammad Mansha, CEO ALACL Umer Mansha, and CEO of Next Capital Limited (NCL), which is lead manager to the offer and book runner.

“PSX is pleased to welcome Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited to the main board of PSX - the seventh equity listing for the fiscal year 2021-22,” Farrukh khan said. “The inclusion of a company dedicated to providing life assurance to its subscribers is a welcome development for the capital market as it is the first life assurance company being listed on the exchange since 1996,” he added.