Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee fell on Monday amid fears of widening current account deficit and inflation concerns, sparked by increasing global oil prices, dealers said. In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 178.13 to the dollar, 0.35 percent down from the Friday’s close of 177.50.

“The rupee breached the 177 level today on the back of increasing global commodity prices, especially oil, which put pressure on the domestic currency,” said a foreign exchange trader.

“The recent surge in oil prices triggered by fears of a potential ban on imports of Russian oil has become a major cause of concern for the investors,” he added. Brent crude surged to $130 a barrel. The increase in oil prices is likely to push up the country’s import bill as the oil imports are the major component of the country’s total imports.

“This is expected to affect the outlook for the external current account.” Pakistan’s trade deficit soared 82 percent to $32 billion in eight months of this fiscal year, as the increase in exports was offset by a sharp advance in imports. Exports rose 26 percent to $20.5 billion in July-February FY2022, while imports increased 55 percent to $52.5 billion. The trade gap rose 22 percent year-on-year to $3.1 billion in February. However, it fell by 10 percent on a month-on-month basis.