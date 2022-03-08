Uncertainty persists on eve of SBP’s monetary policy decision

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has room to raise interest rates on Tuesday (today) if it needed to tackle the impact of rising global commodity prices on the country’s economy.

Markets are increasingly concerned about a hefty spike in prices of global energy and other commodities as the United States and European allies consider banning imports of Russian oil following escalated strikes by Moscow on Ukraine.

Analysts and the financial market participants look towards the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to know its interest rate move. The market also wanted to see whether the MPC would wrap up its existing accommodative monetary policy stance to keep inflation expectations grounded or it would become hawkish.

If it announces status quo in Tuesday’s decision, how aggressive would its next move be? “Since our survey, Brent, WTI, and Arab Light jumped by 14 percent, 15 percent, and 6 percent respectively,” said an analyst at Topline Securities in a client note on Monday.

“Hence, there is an increased uncertainty of what will be SBP’s stance in upcoming MPS (Monetary Policy Statement) and its forward guidance due to rising commodity prices that have serious repercussions on Pakistan macros.

Keeping this in view, any hike in policy rate would not be a surprise for the market, we think,” he said. Pakistan's money and bond markets are also under pressure these days. Pakistan local currency bond (PIB) yields are up 27-62 basis points (bps) since the last PIB auction on February 16. The 3-year PIB is now near 11.39 percent, while 5-year is at 11.41 percent and 10-year is at 11.27 percent, the analyst said.

Similarly, t-bill yields were up 37-51bps since the last auction on February 23, 2022, amid expectations of higher inflation that would lead to further tightening of monetary policy by SBP. The 3-month t-bills were now near 10.69 percent, while 6-month was at 11.18 percent and 1-year at 11.30 percent, he added.

The benchmark lending rate, 6-month Karachi interbank offered rate closed at 11.22 percent on Monday, a level not seen in the last six weeks. This was up 49bps from its low of 10.73 percent.

Since February 28, Pak dollar/euro bond yields were also significantly up by 233-574bps. The 2024 bond was trading at 13.02 percent, while the 2025 bond was trading at 12.21 percent, and 2026 bond at 12.44 percent, according to the analyst.

Analysts at the same time expect the policy rate to remain unchanged at 9.75 percent, despite changes in the global commodity landscape with crude oil up 50 percent, coal up 140 percent, and wheat up 57 percent since the last monetary policy announcement in January.

“The impact on inflation would also be visible but limited to some extent due to government’s recent measure to fix energy prices for next 4 months, albeit this would have fiscal consequences as the government estimated Rs250-300 billion, but it could be much higher considering rise in oil prices,” said Fahad Rauf, research head at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“However, SBP might not place too much concern over these measures as IMF in a recent statement has also called for fiscal policies to support vulnerable households. IMF also says that monetary authorities will need to carefully monitor the pass-through of rising international prices to domestic inflation, to calibrate appropriate responses,” Rauf said.

Considering the IMF’s supportive tone and extremely fluid global situation, SBP would expectedly hold the rates stable in March 2022 policy meeting. “The interest rate tool would also be of limited use in curbing inflation in the current scenario (supply-side shocks), in our opinion,” Rauf said; however, he added that another wave of inflation could not be ruled out due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In the January 2022 meeting, the MPC forward guidance suggested that real interest rates on a forward-looking basis were appropriate and any changes would be relatively modest. Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited expects no change in the policy this time.

The rationale behind the stance included the downward trend in consumer price index (CPI) due to the PM’s relief package, reduction in the current account deficit in the upcoming months (trade deficit for February at 10 month low), and indication in last MPS that the current level of money policy settings was appropriate. “However, things have changed drastically, especially at the geopolitical front and commodity prices since then, but we believe that SBP will follow wait and watch approach in this monetary policy,” Abbas added.

CPI inflation is expected to clock in at 9-11 percent this fiscal year, within the SBP’s forecasted range.