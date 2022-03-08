Forex inflows in RDAs reach $3.6bn in 18 months

KARACHI: Inflows under Roshan Digital Accounts, a facility that provides banking solutions to overseas Pakistanis, amounted to $3.6 billion in September 2020 to February 2021, the central bank data showed on Monday.

Expatriates opened 365,182 accounts from 175 countries, which showed that an increased number of non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) sent in funds through this scheme. These digital accounts had stood at 342,611 at the end of January.

The investment schemes offered under RDA known as Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) offer attractive rates both in rupee as well mainstream foreign currencies such as US dollar, pound, and euro.

The SBP’s data also showed that a significant amount of RDA funds were being invested both in NPCs and the capital market. From September 2020 to the end of February 2022, total investment in NPCs stood at $2.5 billion, with $1.3 billion invested in the conventional NPCs and $1.1 billion in Shariah-compliant instruments. The expats invested $35 million in the stock market. The digital on-boarding of the Pakistani diaspora helps them save and invest in Pakistan by addressing issues on multiple fronts, including extreme ease of getting engaged with the formal banking system in Pakistan with great comfort. Besides, Pakistanis living abroad also help the economy by sending their money to Pakistan under RDA. These inflows also contribute to building up the country’s foreign exchange reserves at a time when the country is struggling with a high current account deficit due to higher imports caused by skyrocketing global oil and other commodity prices.

After getting a good response from NRPs, the SBP in April 2021, allowed overseas Pakistanis to purchase cars via their RDAs, under the Roshan Apni Car scheme. Under this scheme, banks offer both lien- and non-lien-based loans to RDA-holders, and the car assemblers claim to deliver the cars on a priority basis to RDA-holders.

Under lien-based financing, the bank has a lien on the funds in the RDA or the depositor’s holdings of NPCs; as such, these loans are available at relatively lower rates. Furthermore, both fixed- and variable-rate loans are offered to facilitate customers of varying risk appetites. Moreover, non-residents can now apply for housing finance (under Roshan Apna Ghar), and deposit funds into the RDAs via money transfer operators such as Western Union and MoneyGram.