Nida hopes of Pakistan's revival in World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan women team vice-captain and all-rounder Nida Dar remains hopeful of her side coming back strong in the tournament despite thier heavy defeat by India in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 opener at Mount Manganui.

Nida, who returned two for 45 in 10 overs, believed that pitches in New Zealand are prone to batting. “The wickets here are flat and are batting friendly. They help the batters in scoring quick runs. We should have chased 245 here, considering the experience of our batters and our run in the warm-ups,” she said.

Pakistan will take on Australia today at the same venue. For Nida, the key going into that match is to “learn from the mistakes and focus on the next match”, adding that Australia are a strong side and it is important “for us to make a strong comeback in the tournament.” “You do experience tough challenges at a stage like World Cup, but it also gives you an opportunity to stage comebacks,” she concluded.