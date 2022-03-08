Aussie plans to get decent lead crashed

ISLAMABAD: All the plans by Australia to get decent first-innings lead to have a go at Pakistan second innings, crashed late on the fourth day by losing three wickets within 37 runs.

Steve Smith in a post-match press conference on Monday admitted that the plan was to take a hundred around first-innings lead and have a go at Pakistan’s second innings. “We hoped to get reasonable first-innings lead to put Pakistan batting under pressure. But that did not happen as we lost too many wickets near the close of play on the fourth day. Now when we have just three wickets in hand, it is extremely difficult to get a reasonable first-innings lead,” Smith said.

When asked whether the game was heading for a draw now, he said he was not sure at this point. “Let us sit down in the evening and discuss what the best we can do now with one day remaining.”

Smith admitted that expectations were to see some more spin. “The pitch has not done that. It has not broken up and there is no sharp spin in the wicket. But there is a slow spin if spinners bowl to the right area. It is not easy to score but at the same time it is not easy to get wickets.”

Smith added that he was not sure at this point in time as to what was there to achieve on the last day. “Hope that the cracks at the wicket would open up. Would try to hit the right areas and bowl out Pakistan for a low score in the second innings.”

Smith admitted that last week was really tough for the visiting Australian team. “We lost two of our great players. All these days we have been trying to console each other. These indeed have been tough for Australian cricket.”